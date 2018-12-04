Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: All the dreamy details are right here

The entire nation is going nuts over Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dreamy wedding. The couple surprised us with inside pictures of their lavish star-studded parties on Monday and fans can’t stop obsessing over the ravishing pair! However, fans all over are now containing their excitement for the inside deets of the wedding. Your wait is over! People Magazine has finally revealed glimpses of PeeCee-Nick’s Hindu and Christian wedding and along with that, they have also put out some interesting facts.

According to the magazine, it was Nick who suggested that the two opt for two wedding ceremonies to celebrate their different backgrounds. “It melted my heart,” said Priyanka in an interview with the magazine. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special,” she added.

The epic wedding, with an attendance of 225 guests, was planned by Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane, the respective co-founders of Abu Jan Sandeep Khosla and Motwane Entertainment & Weddings. The Umaid Bhawan Palace was held for four days for the wedding.

A video released by the magazine showcases Priyanka wearing a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph and Lauren gown with an eye-popping 75-foot long veil. The stunning bride was seen escorted by her mother Madhu Chopra with a bouquet of hyacinths and tuberoses. The lovely bouquet was designed by Jenya Flowers (NYC), who also took charge of the floral arrangements of the entire wedding party.

“It was all tears. All tears,” said the Quantico star. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life,” she added.

Going by the traditions, the lavish Hindu wedding ended with a Bidaai, a ritual where the couple’s new life was blessed by the bride’s family.

Coming to the groom, ‘the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, and especially during the Western wedding’, he said.

“You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional,” Nick added.