Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Now it’s party time for the groom

The last few weeks have been quite busy for Priyanka Chopra. No, she wasn’t shooting for any of her upcoming movies or shows. Instead, she had a grand bridal shower at the Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe followed by a few bachelorette parties in Amsterdam. Those parties were rather well attended by her family and friends including her cousin Parineeti Chopra, future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Isha Ambani. So, when the to-be bride is having so much fun, why should the groom be far behind? After PeeCee, now Nick Jonas is enjoying his bachelor party weekend.

The singer-actor took to Instagram to share a picture from his bachelor party. Dressed in a black suit and cigar in his hand, Nick is looking damn hot and we are sure the girls are jealous of Priyanka. His swag in the picture is oh-so-perfect.

Another picture reveals a sailing party with all the right ingredients to make it a blast. The captain is on board and he looks ready for a bash on the deck! Nick isn’t just in a mood to party it up, he’s also playing the perfect host. The groom-to-be has given his friends a gift each. Now isn’t that great?

Priyanka and Nick are yet to officially announce a date for their big day! But looking at the bachelorette and bachelor parties the two are having, we won’t be too shocked if, on one fine day, they surprise their fans with their wedding pictures.