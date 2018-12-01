Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The couple to have a cricket match ahead of their haldi ceremony?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kick-started their wedding festivities in Jodhpur. The couple had their sangeet bash on Friday which had the attendance of their close associates. Following which, a haldi ceremony will be held today (Saturday). Amidst all the speculations, here’s an interesting update! A cricket match is scheduled to be played between the bride and the groom’s families ahead of the haldi ceremony, is what we hear.

The two teams have been named ‘P’ and ‘N’ and PeeCee, Nick will also be participating briefly in the match in between. The haldi ceremony has been reportedly planned for some 250 guests at the Darbar Hall of Umaid Bhawan, which was lit up in blue on Thursday.

Coming to the sangeet ceremony last night, groom Nick reportedly grooved to a hit Bollywood number, which was choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Hegde. Hegde was spotted jetting off to Jodhpur on Thursday. The night also saw a performance by Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra, who danced on Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani numbers.

Nickyanka will be having a Christian and a Hindu traditional wedding on December 2. Post their wedding, the two are expected to host two receptions at Mumbai and Delhi. Let’s wait for more updates!