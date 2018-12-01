image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The couple to have a cricket match ahead of their haldi ceremony?

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The couple to have a cricket match ahead of their haldi ceremony?

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 01 2018, 2.32 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentGanesh Hegdenick jonasparineeti chopraPeeCeePriyanka Chopra
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sangeet: Nick grooves to the tunes of Bom Diggy Diggy
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Singer Manasi Scott to perform at the functions?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The Ambanis arrive at Jodhpur to grace the festivities

Deepika Padukone’s fans label her 'most beautiful bride', get royally trolled