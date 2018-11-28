Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The couple to perform a puja before heading to Jodhpur

Global actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ much-awaited D-day is not quite far. As the wedding date, which is reportedly December 2, is getting closer, fans are finding it difficult to contain their excitement. The couple is expected to have their sangeet ceremony on Thursday but before the wedding festivities kick-start, we have got to know that the couple, along with family, will be performing a small puja at her Mumbai residence.

The puja is expected to take place at around 11 am today, post which the family will leave for Jodhpur. The Chopras seem to be very religious and are following every ritual to perfection, considering that there was a puja held during PeeCee-Nick’s roka ceremony as well.

PeeCee is a true desi girl in several ways. Recently, before commencing her film, The Sky Is Pink’s shoot in London, the Quantico star was seen breaking a coconut on the pavement as a sign of good omen. Smashing the coconut at one go, the actor chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

Coming back to the wedding, the haldi ceremony of the two will be held on December 1. Reports suggest that Nickyanka will be tying the knot as per two traditions. The duo will having a Hindu traditional wedding on December 2 and will have a Christian wedding the following day.