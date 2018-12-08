Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas treat fans with more family portraits

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding pictures have made us crave being in one of them. After nearly a week full of celebrations, PeeCee recently announced that she’s finally back to work. However, this hasn’t stopped her from releasing brand new wedding pictures. Just when we were over with the obsession of their extravagant wedding glimpses, the Quantico star surprised us by unveiling more inside pictures from the wedding. And let us reveal, the pictures are not the usual lovey-dovey NickYanka pics. This time, it sees both the families in one frame.

Priyanka took to her Instagram and uploaded two more unseen pictures: one from the Christian wedding and another, from the Hindu wedding. The first picture sees the couple posing with Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra, and the Jonas family, which includes the Jonas’ parents along with Joe Jonas, his fiancée Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle, and the youngest Jonas, Frankie. The second image, however, doesn’t have Madhu Chopra. “This is us. My family…” read a part of Priyanka’s caption.

The newlyweds will reportedly host a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20, that will have the attendance of Priyanka’s industry colleagues. The pair earlier hosted a reception in Delhi as well.