Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Umaid Bhawan Palace has this excuse for the visitors

The entire world is looking forward to the big wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The global actors are expected to tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2 and 3. While fans have been impatiently hunting for inside details of the wedding, we bring you the latest update. Curious much? Read on.

We hear that there’s a notice-board placed outside Umaid Bhawan Palace which reads that the place is shut for any visitor from Thursday, November 29 to Monday, December 3. Have a look.

Groom-to-be Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and the latter’s companion Sophie Turner recently landed in Mumbai to attend the wedding. PeeCee, Nick along with Joe, Sophie and some family members had a fun-filled dinner outing on Monday night and the pictures of the outing are currently ruling the internet.

Nickyanka will be having a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and a cocktail party on the following night. The much-in-love pair will reportedly tie the knot through two wedding ceremonies like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They will exchange wedding vows as per Hindu traditions on December 2 and will have a Christian wedding on December 3.

