The Jonas Brothers surprised fans by reuniting after a six-year-long hiatus in March with their comeback single Sucker. Ever since then, the boy-band has been dropping one track after another and soon after that the trio, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, released their documentary Chasing Happiness. The documentary was all about the three spilling the beans on each other and if you aren’t still enough of that and are in the mood for some more deep secrets of the boys, here you go! The handsome brothers recently appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and dropped more unknown facts about each other, especially about Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

During the course of the chat show, there was a segment when the singers had to play a game called ‘Know Your Bro’, in which they had to correctly guess a fact about each other. The host asked Kevin and Joe about what Nick must think they are most jealous of him for. Kevin replied that it’s Nick’s ‘shoe collection’ and even Joe agreed with him on that. “Like he has so many shoes. You go visit his house, his closet is filled. He has more shoes than Priyanka, I am pretty sure,” Joe said.

Priyanka Chopra or Nick Jonas, who has a better shoe collection?

But, here’s what Nick, on the other hand, replied. “Maybe, like, performing at the White House a few times,” he said.

The Jonas Brothers

Moreover, both Nick and Kevin also shared the wildest thing that happened at Joe’s bachelor party. "We had the cops on the first night called on us three times. Joe ripped off his shirt in a night club and proceeded to rip off two of his friends’ shirts. He took the cardboard box for 1942 the tequila and somehow cut it into a bandana, it just said ‘1942’ across his forehead and he wore that on a boat all day long,” said Nick.