Priyanka Chopra paints New York in vibrant colours post bridal shower

After treating fans with the crazy pictures and videos of the bridal shower, the soon-to-be bride Priyanka Chopra stepped out vivaciously on the streets of New York. The actor recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself decked up in bright outfits and we must admit, the pictures can make anyone go weak in the knees!

The first picture sees the Quantico star donning a bright red Anna Suit designed Arabesque Velvet Blazer and teaming it up with a pair of loose pants of the same design and colour. The actor was styled by stylist Mini Cuttrell, who styled the global diva on her bridal shower as well.

The second picture features the former Miss World looking totally adorbs posing for her selfie while opting for another bright coloured outfit. She is seen in her casual best wearing a purple hoodie and complementing her looks with a pair of large square-shaped glares. There’s surely no denying that the actor can look effortlessly beautiful even in an ordinary outfit!

Priyanka’s bridal shower on Monday night was hosted by bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey and saw her mother, Madhu Chopra and future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas in attendance, as well as her Hollywood friends, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o. Reports say that the actor is set to tie the knot with beau Nick Jonas in December and we can’t wait for the official announcement!