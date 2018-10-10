Priyanka Chopra reveals her favourite Tiffany piece with a blush!

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Book collection launch in New York on Tuesday. The global star looked exquisite in a shimmery ensemble, but we couldn’t take our eyes off the Tiffany ring that the Quantico actor flaunted while arriving at the event. At the event, Chopra was also asked about her favourite piece of Tiffany jewellery. To this, the actor replied by happily showing off her engagement ring and couldn’t stop blushing!

How adorable! Chopra surely didn’t miss a chance to flaunt her engagement ring presented to her by fiancé Nick Jonas.

During the event, Chopra also told People that she gave Nick some subtle guidance to help pick out her dream engagement ring.

“Well, I may have dropped that hint,” she said. “I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany.”

“Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered,” she continued.

The actor was also seen sharing a frame with American celebrity Kim Kardashian West at the event.

Coming to her films, she will be seen in Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.​​