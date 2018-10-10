image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra reveals her favourite Tiffany piece with a blush!

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra reveals her favourite Tiffany piece with a blush!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 10 2018, 7.50 pm
back
Entertainmenthollywoodnick jonasPriyanka ChopraQuanticoThe Sky Is PinkTiffany
nextDwayne Johnson teams up with Netflix for his next!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Amyra Dastur voices out her horrifying experience

Shweta Bachchan's Paradise Tower gets a starry launch

#MeToo movement: Aamir Khan breaks silence, backs out of Mogul