Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s surprise wedding

Divya Ramnani May 10 2019, 9.13 am May 10 2019, 9.13 am

It was on May 5 that the only bachelor among the Jonas Brothers walked down the aisle, though secretly. We are talking about Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie, who happen to be one of the hottest couples in the West, got married in an intimate ceremony on May 5. Needless to say, their secret wedding brew a storm across fans. However, thanks to Diplo, we managed to get our hands on some glimpses from their ‘secret’ wedding. But, was that enough? Of course not! Their wedding left us wondering about when it was planned? How it went? And so many questions. Well, fret not! Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, is here to answer them all! Read on…

In her recent interview with Access, Priyanka Chopra spilt the beans on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner aka Jophie’s wedding. The Barfi actor said, "That was so fun. It was so fun. And it was so Jophie. I call them Jophie. Like trust them to do that... that was Jophie. And they're gonna have this amazing, beautiful wedding obviously (Was I not supposed to say that?). It was so funny. We were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic. I had that long hair extension that I thought were gonna fly out... it was that kind of night. Jophie kind of a night."

Here's a sneak peek into Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding:

Chopra added that it was Joe’s idea and they went on to invite their friends while at the Billboards, "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards and Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. We had these little black cards that we all got and were randomly inviting our friends like people that we met." Priyanka also confessed that she liked how Diplo Instagrammed the whole wedding live, "We were like 'Alright, we're going to set up this wedding now. We're going to the chapel right from here and please arrive... please arrive.' So, we had Diplo, Khaled... very sweet, they arrived. They Instagrammed live the whole thing. That was awesome."

Sigh! We now await the not-so-secret and grand Jophie wedding, which is speculated to happen in Europe during summer.