Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 11.34 am June 01 2019, 11.34 am

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle’s friendship is stuff for gossip columns over the last few months. Earlier, there were reports of them being ‘in a feud’ as the Duchess of Sussex did not attend Priyanka's wedding to Nick Jonas and word had it that Meagan's absence at her wedding was the reason why PeeCee decided to skip the Royals’ baby shower. However, the former Miss World soon refuted those rumours on a chat show. What followed was the news of Priyanka mending her ‘broken’ friendship with Meghan by paying a visit to the newborn Baby Archie along with Nick. The reports added that the duo even gifted the little one jewellery from Tiffany's. And again, the global actor has shut down the reports.

"They (Priyanka and Nick) thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meghan is loving her new life. She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly,” informed a source to The Sun. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Priyanka acknowledged that the gifts would have been a ‘great idea’ and cleared the air saying that she did not visit the Royals and was in London for some work. She further slammed the source who passed on the incorrect information and asked the person to check the facts more often.

Check out Priyanka’s post here:

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 31 May 2019

Previously, during her appearance at What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, PeeCee was quizzed whether she was upset about Meghan skipping her wedding to Nick. “Oh my God. No, it’s not true,” she replied as she laughed the rumours off.