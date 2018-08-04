Priyanka Chopra says goodbye to Alex Parrish before Quantico's season finale

Quantico may have failed to live up to its initial promise of being an edge of the seat thriller but what the TV show did do was introduce the very talented Priyanka Chopra to the world of American television not to mention films. And while India waited for its men to conquer that feat, PeeCee became the first true Bollywood A-lister to break the stereotype. She matched their accent, outperformed them in the acting department and single-handedly added a layer of stardom to an otherwise average series that lasted as long as it did only because Chopra's Parrish refused to give in. But the show is now coming to an end and PeeCee has penned a heartfelt thank you.

"As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open female talent and women of color to play leading ladies," she said in a tweet that she posted early Saturday morning.

Chopra further thanked the people for accepting her in a new avatar. "Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!

Chopra has been in news regularly for the past few weeks. First for introducing her American boyfriend (rumored fiance) singer, actor Nick Jonas, then for walking out of Salman Khan's Bharat in what director Ali Abbas Zafar called the 'Nick' of time and followed it up with the announcement of Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Guardian of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. The variety reported how Chopra beat a slew of talent to star in Universal's big-budget tentpole. Clearly, it may be the end of the road for Parrish but at 36, Chopra's enthusiasm for new challenges has hardly perished.