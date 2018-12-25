Priyanka Chopra shares a peek of her pre Christmas bash with her 'famjam'

Newlywed Priyanka Chopra is currently on a post-marital bliss with husband Nick Jonas. Just when the truckloads of the wedding and post-wedding updates finally ended, here are glimpses of the couple’s pre-Christmas celebrations. PeeCee treated fans with sneak-peeks of her pre-Christmas bash on Monday, and what’s not to miss is that this year (2018) marks the first Christmas of Priyanka as a married woman. Her pictures make it look like she is having a gala time.

The first picture shared by the actor striking a pose with hubby Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas with her hands around the two making it perfect. The picture sees all three smartly dressed in woollen layers. Another picture shows both the families posing for an endearing family photo. It features Nick, Joe, Sophie Turner, Franklin, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra and the Jonas parents Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas. ‘Love you family #famjam #christmasever’, she wrote alongside her post.

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick will be soon jetting off for their honeymoon to Switzerland. The two recently had their star-studded reception which had the presence of all the who’s who of Bollywood.