Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her lavish bachelorette party!

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra is a happy gal! As one of the trendiest brides around, her bridal shower was nothing short of chic. The international diva recently had her bachelorette party, seemingly on a boat, now ain't that stylish? Have a look at how the future Mrs Jonas is having the time of her life and making us all a little green with envy by posting it on Instagram.

The global diva headed off to Amsterdam to celebrate her grand bachelorette party and one of the pictures show her donning a white woollen sweater-dress topped with an off-white overcoat and woollen boots. She teamed it up with a pair of square-shaped glares and looked effortlessly beautiful! In another picture, the Quantico star is seen posing with her squad, Shrishti Behl Arya, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Chanchal D’ Souza, Dana Supnick-Guidoni and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.

The comments section of one of her bachelorette pictures also displays an advice from PeeCee’s future mother-in-law Denise Jonas.

Meanwhile, Sophie also shared an adorable image of Priyanka posing with the ‘bride-to-be’ sash.

Nickyanka is yet to make the big announcement of their wedding date. However, it is speculated that the two will tie the knot by December.