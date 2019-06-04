Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 12.26 am June 04 2019, 12.26 am

If there’s one celebrity couple who is always on the top trends it’s definitely that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. With their frequent hangouts and their social media PDAs, the two have always kept fans intrigued about their relationship. Following her wedding to the musical sensation, the Quantico star has received a lot of praises. However, an article by The Cut termed her as a ‘global scam artist’ and the incident captured the world’s attention. During a recent interview of the actor with The Sunday Times Magazine, PeeCee opened up about the article and also got candid about her upcoming production venture.

“I didn’t comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe, Sophie, and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, ‘these bastards!’ How dare they? I thought I’m having a great time moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble,” she said. Furthermore, she revealed that her next project, under the banner of her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, is based on ‘biracial couples’.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her show featuring 'biracial couples'

“It is a reality show with biracial couples from around the world”, she said adding that the idea for the show is inspired by the ‘cross-pollination’ at her own wedding.

In the same interview, she also opened up about her political aspirations. “I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President. I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never,” she said.