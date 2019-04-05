Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new track Cool

Divya Ramnani April 05 2019, 9.11 am April 05 2019, 9.11 am

Jonas Brothers’ fans are in for a treat! It was only recently when the trio announced their reunion after a gap of six years. Their comeback song ‘Sucker’ was an instant rage and featured their better halves Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. Well, it managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 list and US iTunes. Now, Nick, Joe and Kevin are all set to drop in their second track titled ‘Cool.’ On Wednesday, the Jonas Brothers revealed their first look from the song and left all their fans wanting for more. However, our wait seems to be over now! An excited Priyanka Chopra gave us a sneak peek into the track and it does look cool!

In the teaser shared by the actor, we could see Nick Jonas at a beach, but with a twist. He was buried in the sand with his head sticking out. The second video had Jonas Brothers’ twinning in a similar set of suits as they were seated. They all looked handsome as usual! This looks like a fun track. Unlike Sucker, this song doesn’t seem to have their better halves in the frame. But you never know! As revealed by PeeCee, the full song is slated to be out by Friday midnight. Bring it on!

Meanwhile, in a report carried by a US tabloid, it was being speculated that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are heading for a divorce. However, all such claims strictly turned out to be rumours. A close associate of Priyanka Chopra confirmed saying, “I met them both last week. The vibes between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is so warm, no party pooper can piss on her parade. Tabloids and portals that go any lengths to generate news must be told where to get off.”