Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette: PeeCee takes Sophie Turner for a piggyback ride!

Ahead of the impending wedding, global diva Priyanka Chopra had a blast at her bachelorette party this weekend. The 36-year-old embarked on a boat ride in Amsterdam with her bachelorette squad on Saturday and since then, the actor has been constantly treating fans with photos and video snippets from the celebration. On Sunday, the actor shared a series of photos from the gang’s morning celebration in which her glow was just unmissable.

In one of her pictures from the album captioned ‘A day in the life of…#bachelorette’, the Quantico star is seen sporting a bride-to-be sash and is looking as pretty as ever.

While many pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet, the best video is the one which features the actor taking her future sister-in-law and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner on a piggyback ride. You read it right! After partying the night way, PeeCee decided to take Sophie on a piggyback ride.

The video shows Priyanka sporting high heels and saying out loud, “This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days… in heels.”

In a post shared by Sophie from the bachelorette party, Priyanka is seen donning a short sequined white dress with a feathery cape.

Nickyanka is yet to reveal the wedding date but it’s speculated that the power couple will tie the knot this December and fans can’t contain excitement for the same.