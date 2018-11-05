image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette: PeeCee takes Sophie Turner for a piggyback ride!

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette: PeeCee takes Sophie Turner for a piggyback ride!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 05 2018, 11.17 am
back
ActorsBollywoodcelebritiesEntertainmenthollywoodnick jonasPriyanka ChopraSophie Turner
nextPriyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her lavish bachelorette party!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette theme is pink, gold and a whole lotta sunshine!

Sonali Bendre opens up about her chemotherapy sessions

Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika and Ranveer, avoids Priyanka and Nick's wedding