Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette: When Nick Jonas desperately wanted to be invited

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra recently had her grand bachelorette party in Amsterdam and since then, she has been constantly treating fans with pictures and videos from the same. The Quantico star had a gala time with her girl squad which also included GOT star and her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner and cousin Parineeti Chopra. The Ishaqzaade star, too, shared a fabulous picture with PeeCee on Instagram which sees the Chopra sisters laughing their heart out.

The two divas are on fire and looks like Priyanka’s beau Nick couldn’t stop himself from commenting on the picture! Nick being Nick, he has once again made us fall in love with him with his adorable comment even though he tried to be a little cheeky.

Looks like Nick wanted to be a part of her bachelorette, but this is the only way he could be a part of all the fun.

That's not all. Parineeti, being the typical sister-in-law, did not spare him without pulling his leg. Here's her reply...

Even before confirming their love-affair, Priyanka and Nick had been dropping major hints about their relationship by constantly posting mushy comments on each other’s social media. However, this one is certainly the mushiest of them all!

Rumour mills have that Nickyanka is all set to tie the knot in the first week of December and fans can’t contain their excitement.

For all updates on their wedding, stay tuned to in.com