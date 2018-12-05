Priyanka Chopra's Delhi reception outfit was created in 12,000 hours!

Global actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding needs no description. From the blissful mehendi pictures to the fun-filled cricket match to end the pre-wedding celebrations with, then the dreamy wedding pictures - the two surely had a LIT wedding. And when it comes to the wedding attires of the bride and the groom, we can’t help but keep obsessing more and more over the breathtaking outfits. The love-birds hosted a reception in Delhi on Tuesday night and the couple’s exquisite outfits were a sight for sore eyes.

While Nick was seen in his suited-booted best, bride Priyanka dazzled in a crystal-encrusted lehenga. The outfits of the two were crafted by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. What now grabs all the attention is the massive amount of effort put into creating the marvellous looking bridal attire. You won’t believe that it took as many as 80 craftsmen to create the magnificent piece. That’s not all. The craftsmen took more than 12,000 hours to design the outfit with millions of crystals that sparkled in the lehenga. Oh my Gosh!

The same was revealed by the designer himself.

The pair will next host another reception for the B-Town community and we await for PeeCee to surprise us with yet another eye-popping outfit.