Priyanka Chopra's emotional note for friend Meghan Markle will melt your heart

The much-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry to the former Suits star Meghan Markle happened yesterday when people across the world watched them as they took their vows. The big fat wedding also had the presence of our Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, and the fans all over held onto their excitement to take a peek at the Desi Girl attending the wedding. The lucky actress being one of the royal guests, took to Instagram to leave a heart-melting note for the royal couple.

The Bollywood star who rose to fame in the west with Quantico, wrote an emotional post to wish her friend Meghan for stepping into her new journey. PeeCee was the only Bollywood star to have attended the wedding and called the royal bride ‘the epitome of grace’ in her post. The Quantico star told People in September 2017 that she met the future royal at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner. "We bonded as actors. We just became friends, like two girls would", Chopra said.

In July 2016, per India West, the royal bride spoke to PTI (Press Trust of India) about her first interaction with Priyanka and said, "Priyanka is unbelievable." "She has become a really good friend. ELLE Magazine in the U.S. hosted a dinner celebrating Women in TV, and we met that night, turns out that she really likes Suits", she added.

Chopra was also one of the 200 guests out of 600 to be invited to the private reception night at Frogmore House. The actress stole the spotlight with her Christian Dior princess dress styled by Mimi Cutrell.

Other than Priyanka, the royal wedding also had the attendance of the Hollywood biggies such as Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, James Blunt, Idris Elba and Selena Williams among others.