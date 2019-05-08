Prodigy singer Keith Flint took drugs and alcohol before his death, reveals Coroner’s Court

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 11.58 pm May 08 2019, 11.58 pm

On March 4, 2019, Prodigy singer Keith Flint was found dead at his apartment outside London. Reportedly, the musician took his own life by hanging himself and was found by his friend. Now, according to a Chelmsford Coroner’s Court, Keith Flint had consumed alcohol and taken drugs sometime before his death. In a short inquest hearing on Wednesday, Essex Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said she had considered his death might have been suicide but also recorded an open conclusion, saying, "We will never quite know what was going on in his mind.”

Coroner Beasley-Murray further said, "I've considered suicide. To record that, I would have to have found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mr Flint formed the idea and took a deliberate action knowing it would result in his death. Having regard to all the circumstances I don't find that there's enough evidence for that." She added that due to insufficient amount of evidence to record the singer’s death as an accident because he might just have been “larking around and it all went horribly wrong.” According to her, Flint’s family and band manager didn’t wish to be a part of the inquest.

On the day of Keith Flint’s demise, a spokesperson of the police revealed that they got a call about concerns of a man's welfare at Brook Hill, North End. “We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed," said the spokesperson. Moments later, the official Twitter account of The Prodigy band expressed their grief. They wrote, “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

Keith teamed up with The Prodigy as a dancer, however, he later went on to lead the band with rapper maxim. The singer has two chartbusters to his credit – Firestarter and Breathe.