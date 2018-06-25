Proud dad Enrique Iglesias once thought his girlfriend would leave him and he'd die on a Florida beach alone!

If you're a '90s kid, chances are that internet at home was a pleasant surprise and a luxury to many. Chances are also that you were just learning to crawl and hog onto the global music and tracks like Rhythm Divine, Ping Pong Song or Takin' Back My Love would rule your playlist. Enrique Iglesias, the man who wooed us with his insanely good looks as well as his stirring music, enjoys a female fan following more than most. But he is one lucky guy on the personal front as well.

The singer has been with former Tennis player Anna Kournikova since 2011 now! With time, Relationships take a more fulfilling shape. The two are now proud parents to twins, since January 2018. But at one point, Enrique himself probably never thought they'd come this far.

Back in 2012, Mirror UK caught up with him for a chat and he sounded strangely unassertive.

"Anna's clock may be ticking but I don't think she's ready for kids either. We talked about it all one day and she said that she wouldn't marry me. And she meant it. She said I'm probably just a guy she wants to date for a few years, then she'll leave me. I'm cool with that. Obviously, I'm with her because she's my dream woman. But if she left me tomorrow, what am I going to do? She would have no trouble finding the guy she wants to marry," he said.

What warmed many hearts was how he was so much in love and made peace with the fact that this might not last forever. And he loved his alone times to bits too, is it?

"I'm happy and in love now. But I see myself dying alone on some Florida beach, surfing. I've always liked being on my own. I think more clearly. An athlete's performance suffers the minute he gets a girlfriend. The same is true of a singer," said the singer, whose own parents were separated when he was only three years old.

After all these years, love has found its way and how! These two had met while shooting for Enrique's music video Escape. And hey, he said he was a fan of hers!

" No, I've never met her before. But I'm a big fan. Ya, I'm sure a lot of guys want to meet her, you know. I'm one of them. She's beautiful, talented, great tennis player. And I'm sure she's going to be great in the video," one of his old interviews read.

Who knew that was just a beginning of a beautiful beginning? :)