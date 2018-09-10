PS4’s new Spider-Man game gets a proud makeover!

Well, well, it’s time for the LGBTQ+ community to cheer, once more! After the landmark judgement by the Supreme Court of India, where the honorary scrapped Section 377 of the IPC, it’s surely a fruitful life ahead for the rainbow-heads. But then the celebrations are not just limited to the streets, as Marvel’s Spider-Man video game has also soaked itself in the Queer celebrations.

Union Square isn't in the right part of town but i found the Barnes and Noble anyway #PS4share pic.twitter.com/PHosbcsMo5 — Vampirella McNally (@vqnerdballs) September 9, 2018

Since the game was out on Friday morning, fanatics were going gaga over the pride flag in the game. Eisner Award-winning writer Saladin Ahmed was one of the first to notice the rainbow initiative in the game and also took to his Twitter to share the same.

Wow. I stopped to perch on a building in #Spidermanps4 and looked over and saw this.



Thinking about all the 12-year-old kids who will be playing this game and seeing this in towns where it's not safe to put that flag up. pic.twitter.com/QGr1Q7QrxZ — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) September 8, 2018

Without a second thought, the addition of the rainbow flag in the new Spider-Man game might be a baby step but a much-appreciated message of inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community. As one of the developers said, "Representation is so important. It's something we wanted to put in this game, even in a small way like this."

Well, the inclusion of the Pride flag also has lots of positive repercussions for those playing the game in communities or countries that are less welcoming of LGBTQ+ people. Seeing one of the most densely populated locales in the world embrace the LGBTQ+ community has the chance to give disadvantaged Queer youth some solace.