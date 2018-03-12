Quantico Season 3: Priyanka Chopra is ready to kick some ass

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for the third season of her hit television show, Quantico, in New York. After brief New Year holiday in India, she resumed the shooting for the highly successful ABC series. The actress essays the role of a tough CIA agent and the latest pictures that are doing the rounds on the internet showcase PeeCee shooting for intense action sequences.

The season will resume from where it ended in season 2 and will trace the journey of this tough cop from Italy to New York. Dressed in leather pants and white trench court, the actress as Alex Parrish is set to kick some ass. Judging from the pictures, it looks like she’s escaping a car explosion even as she continues to fight with her team.

The story line had been kept under wraps but recently the studio released a synopsis and the official cast for the third installment. “It’s been three years since American hero Alex Parrish has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the Central Intelligence Agency and put her life on the line for her country. She has been living a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy. However, Alex is forced to abandon this idyllic existence when Ryan persuades her to help him rescue Shelby from a notorious international arms dealer known only as The Widow, who is holding her hostage – and in exchange for her release she demands something that only Alex can provide.”

The show that won PeeCee the People's Choice Award also stars Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey and Blair Underwood in the lead. Quantico Season 3 will premier in India from April 28 on Star World.