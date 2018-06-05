Quantico Season 3: Priyanka gets brutally slammed by her Indian fans. Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra’s stint with Quantico will come to a halt with the latest season. The actress rose to international fame thanks to the action drama which featured her as the protagonist. However, the latest episode of Quantico has led to PeeCee receiving much flak from her fans back in India. The reason being that the episode showcases Indians as terrorists.

Oh, hello... A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

The plot for this episode includes a sequence where a couple of men plan to bomb Manhattan. Interestingly they happen to be Indians who hatch the evil plan, with the intention of putting the blame on Pakistan. The idea didn’t go down well with Indian viewers who slammed the show for portraying them in a bad light.

What the hell was this episode of #Quantico .. they tried to show ‘Indian nationalists’ (their term) trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan.. I don’t even know what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to set.. nonsensical stuff.. — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) June 3, 2018

Latest episode of Quantico is about Hindu men with Rudrakshas who are identified as Indian nationalists with knowledge of Indian government planning a Nuclear attack and blaming Pakistan and the Great priyanka chopra with FBI team stops it



Mainstreaming fake narrative — யோகம்=சுழிமுனை (@duvijan) June 2, 2018

What kind of stupid ass episode is this?? Indian nationals trying to frame Pakistan #Quantico pic.twitter.com/o097ecDETF — Dawn Marissa (@DawnMarissa1) June 4, 2018

For 3 seasons Priyanka and Quantico have been hyping India. She’s the Hindu/Indian hero of the show for 3 years but one episode the Indian is the villain y’all freak out? How stupid! They’ve been showing India as good this whole time, one episode and all you nationalist lose it — Congrats Dr. Priyanka Chopra (@Nitu_23) June 4, 2018

Many believe that Quantico ran thanks to Priyanka Chopra, an Indian actress, taking the lead role in a Hollywood creation and winning hearts. Priyanka even won two People’s Choice Awards in a row, for her stint as Alex Parrish.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is allegedly dating American singer Nick Jonas. Rumours of the two being romantically involved sparked off when they were seen on a ‘dinner date’ and were later posting sweet comments on each other’s Instagram handles. The duo walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. However, they haven’t commented on their relationship rumours yet.