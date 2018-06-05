home/ entertainment/ hollywood

Quantico Season 3: Priyanka gets brutally slammed by her Indian fans. Here’s why

First published: June 04, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Updated: June 04, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Priyanka Chopra’s stint with Quantico will come to a halt with the latest season. The actress rose to international fame thanks to the action drama which featured her as the protagonist. However, the latest episode of Quantico has led to PeeCee receiving much flak from her fans back in India. The reason being that the episode showcases Indians as terrorists.

The plot for this episode includes a sequence where a couple of men plan to bomb Manhattan. Interestingly they happen to be Indians who hatch the evil plan, with the intention of putting the blame on Pakistan. The idea didn’t go down well with Indian viewers who slammed the show for portraying them in a bad light.

Many believe that Quantico ran thanks to Priyanka Chopra, an Indian actress, taking the lead role in a Hollywood creation and winning hearts. Priyanka even won two People’s Choice Awards in a row, for her stint as Alex Parrish.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is allegedly dating American singer Nick Jonas. Rumours of the two being romantically involved sparked off when they were seen on a ‘dinner date’ and were later posting sweet comments on each other’s Instagram handles. The duo walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. However, they haven’t commented on their relationship rumours yet.

