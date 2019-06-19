In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.47 pm June 19 2019, 11.47 pm

Make the most of Tarantino movies while you can. Speaking to Empire magazine, acclaimed and popular director Quentin Tarantino has reiterated that his next film after the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be his final film. Tarantino commented: "If I thought I was going to make movies for another 20 years, that's when, like a lot of directors, I'd end up getting lazy. And that's not the case."

He added his ninth film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "I put everything I had in this movie," he said. The odyssey through 1969 Los Angeles has already won rave reviews at Cannes Film Festival where it premiered, but Tarantino asked critics near the time to keep quiet on spoilers.

Discussing director John Singleton, Tarantino said that he 'didn't know the last movie he was going to make was going to be the last movie.' The Pulp Fiction director continued, "So, I'm treating this one as if it is the last one." However, he confirmed to Empire that he has no idea what his tenth and final film will be. "That's actually part of the glory of ten. It's deep inside me."

Tarantino's first eight films that he solely directed were Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful 8. It seems he's not done with some creative role in movies, however, as he has an involvement in a proposed spin-off/sequel to Django Unchained featuring Zorro.