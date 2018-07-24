Question over Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy irks Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement came as a sweet surprise to many. And shortly after the news of their engagement broke, everyone started speculating over the reason behind their quick engagement. A lot of fans claimed that Hailey is pregnant and hence, the decision. However, when the Where are You Now singer was quizzed over Hailey’s pregnancy, he immediately lashed out at the paparrazo and also demanded that the camera to be turned off.

A paparazzo caught up with Justin recently while he was buying coffee at a café and braved the question, "Is Hailey pregnant right now? You stated that you guys are family, so everybody was thinking she might be pregnant."

This turned the 24-year-old furious and he snapped at him saying, "What’s your deal, bro? You just seem too like, you just seem too normal to be doing this job. I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying?"

And, when the pap tried to defend himself, Justin stated, "You know what you're doing," and then asked him to put his camera down. Looks like someone is quite pissed over the rumours.

Okay then!