Rachel McAdams ‘pumps’ breastfeeding by wearing breast pumps for a photoshoot

Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams is making headlines and this time, it’s not because of her films. The Mean Girls actor was recently photographed on the cover of a fashion magazine – Girls. Girls. Girls. However, unlike all the clichéd covers, Rachel posed for her photoshoot with breast pumps attached to each breast, dripping n diamonds and Versace. The founder and editor of the magazine, Claire Rothstein, took to her Instagram and shared details of the iconic picture, with a long message.

The stint was her bit to break certain motherhood taboos in society. Rachel, who recently delivered a boy, was quite secretive about her pregnancy and didn’t reveal she had given birth, for months. The actor, in November, told The Sunday Times U.K, “Becoming a mom is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down. (People say) your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

While this sparked debates online, many across the world have lauded the actor for her attempt to normalise breastfeeding and the use of breast pumps. Check out what the people have to say.

Rachel McAdams werking Versace, Bulgari, and a breast pump on the cover of Girls. Girls. Girls. is damn near bringing me to tears. Sexy. Fly. Strong. Empowered. Beautiful. And just look at all that milk! pic.twitter.com/FdX98uGVeX — Sasha Perl-Raver (@sashaperlraver) December 20, 2018

#RachelMcAdams pumping breast milk in Versace is the kind of power statement I needed today pic.twitter.com/WYbeMoygQS — Leah Gibbon (@LeahGibbon) December 19, 2018

Yes to this powerful image of Rachel McAdams by @clairerothstein expressing milk on a shoot. Fed is best but breastfeeding desperately needs naturalising (shocked this isn’t the case in… https://t.co/E2PVoEDt84 — Honest Mum® (@HonestMum) December 20, 2018

Our salute to #RachelMcAdams to come up with the idea of this picture. She's wearing @Versace and #Bulgari diamonds! The shoot was for #GirlsGirlsGirlsMag taken by @ClaireRothstein (who is also the founder of the mag). The picture was taken 6months post her giving birth. pic.twitter.com/VMegXTYi2g — Hollywood Pie (@HollywoodPie) December 19, 2018

More power to you, Rachel!