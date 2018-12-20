Rachel McAdams ‘pumps’ breastfeeding by wearing breast pumps for a photoshoot

Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams is making headlines and this time, it’s not because of her films. The Mean Girls actor was recently photographed on the cover of a fashion magazine – Girls. Girls. Girls. However, unlike all the clichéd covers, Rachel posed for her photoshoot with breast pumps attached to each breast, dripping n diamonds and Versace. The founder and editor of the magazine, Claire Rothstein, took to her Instagram and shared details of the iconic picture, with a long message.
The stint was her bit to break certain motherhood taboos in society. Rachel, who recently delivered a boy, was quite secretive about her pregnancy and didn’t reveal she had given birth, for months. The actor, in November, told The Sunday Times U.K, “Becoming a mom is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down. (People say) your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”
A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. Stylist: @alicialombardini 👠 . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari
While this sparked debates online, many across the world have lauded the actor for her attempt to normalise breastfeeding and the use of breast pumps. Check out what the people have to say.
More power to you, Rachel!