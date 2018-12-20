image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Rachel McAdams ‘pumps’ breastfeeding by wearing breast pumps for a photoshoot

Hollywood

Rachel McAdams ‘pumps’ breastfeeding by wearing breast pumps for a photoshoot

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 20 2018, 8.15 pm
back
Breast pumpsbreastfeedingEntertainmentGirls. Girls. Girls.hollywoodMagazine CoverMean GirlsRachel McAdamsTwitter
nextNick Jonas amazed with Priyanka Chopra's extra long trains, recreates the Met Gala moment
ALSO READ

Zero movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has its moments of glory, but...

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters won’t let you keep up with their apps in 2019

The Backpack Kid tags Fortnite over Flossing