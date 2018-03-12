Ralph breaks the internet in Wreck-It Ralph 2 motion poster

Disney is all set and out with the new teaser poster for the upcoming sequel of Wreck-It Ralph. Titled, Ralph Breaks The Internet, the movie will see Rich Moore returning to the director’s chair alongside co-director Phil Johnston. According to reports, the crux of the sequel follows Ralph and Vanellope (another character from the movie) as they venture into the world of the internet in search of a puzzle piece, while Ralph seemingly wreaks chaos along the way. The film also stars Taraji P. Henson as Yesss, a trend-tracking algorithm.

The 2012 Wreck-It Ralph was a turning point for Walt Disney Animation Studios, which was always a second-fiddle to Pixar throughout the early 2000s to 2010’s. Wreck-It Ralph demonstrated that Disney could go toe-to-toe with Pixar in terms of excellence and cutting-edge technology.

According to the synopsis, the sequel will be taking place six years post Wreck-It Ralph and interestingly the gap between the first and the second part is also six years. The film will see Ralph and Vanellope venture out into the expansive world wide web. Ralph and Vanellope are in pursuit of a video game part which will fix and save Vanellope’s game in Litwak’s (another character) video arcade, Sugar Rush. In order to traverse the internet, they’ll need help from the likes of Yesss, the “head algorithm” of the trend-making website “Buzztube” a mashup of Buzzfeed and YouTube.

The film will also include a team of all the Disney Princesses including Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly Macdonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O’Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid). The film opens in theaters on 23November 2018.