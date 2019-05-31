In Com Staff May 31 2019, 7.44 pm May 31 2019, 7.44 pm

Looks like Rambo is about to go all poignant on us. Star Sylvester Stallone is set to reprise his iconic role as John Rambo for a fifth and potentially final time in Rambo: Last Blood, the title appropriately riffing on his original appearance in the 1982 film First Blood. It has been 11 years since the release of the previous film - simply titled Rambo - so a lot will have changed in the life of the troubled soldier. The new sequel will bring an apparent end to the franchise centred around the Vietnam war veteran, with events having a real personal focus for the action hero in the new film.

After one of his friends' daughter is kidnapped by a Mexican drug cartel, Rambo must track down the girl and take on the criminal underworld of Mexico to get her back to safety. Chief among the threats in his way is the violent leader of the cartel, Hugo Martinez (Sergio Peris-Mencheta). The film also stars Paz Vega, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.