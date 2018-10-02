Rapper Kanye West’s basketball boots may get the boot

Rapper Kanye West is no stranger to bad news and unwanted criticism. After facing a heavy backlash on social media thanks to his pro-Donald Trump tweets, there’s now word on the street that the National Basketball Association plans to boot his boots. West had reportedly spent three years designing the sneakers.

Popularly known as Yeezus, West got in touch with sportswear maker Adidas to design his offering, YZY BSKTBL. This would be a line of professional basketball shoes which he intended to be worn by NBA players and to be commercialised – ie sold to normal folks.

Unfortunately for West, who recently changed his name to Yee, the NBA has a strict set of regulations when it comes to equipment design. All NBA players must abide by them and it turns out that Kanye’s shoe, does not live up to their standards.

The shoe has a reflective panel at the heel region, which glows in the dark if any light source is aimed at it. Reports mentioned that the NBA doesn’t allow anything that can distract viewers on television or on the stands.

Athletes from Adidas are reportedly expected to unveil the shoes during the 2018-2019 season, but unless there’s a redesign, it doesn’t seem like those kicks can hit the court.