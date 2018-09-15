Rapper Lil Wayne opens up about his suicide attempt at the age of 12

American rapper Lil Wayne recently opened up about a troubling time in his life. The celebrity tried to take his life during his adolescence. The 35-year-old told Billboard recently that he described his suicide attempt as an accident. A song from his new album Tha Carter V revealed that the rapper tried to take his own life with a gun he found in his mother’s home when he was 12.

According to Billboard, Wayne told that he shot himself in the chest, barely missing his heart and the suicide attempt was ‘undertaken after his mother told him he would no longer be allowed to rap.’

Reports also suggest that Wayne’s mother allowed him to join the Cash Money after he recovered from his gunshot wound.

Talking about why Wayne decided to open up about the same, Mack Maine, a close friend of Wayne, told the magazine, “He just told me one day that he was ready to address it now.”

“Just being an adult, reaching a level of maturity and comfort where it’s like, ‘I want to talk about this because I know a lot of people out here might be going through that,” Maine added.

The unnamed song didn’t have the confession part initially. Wayne stated that he added the new lyrics after the suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain this year (2018).