Rapper Snoop Dogg to be honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

47-year-old American rapper, Snoop Dogg is all set be awarded a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on 19th of November as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The rapper will receive the 2651st star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after receiving a recognition in the recording category. Wow! That’s a huge feat, Snoop!

Snoop Dogg will be felicitated by Jimmy Kimmel joined by Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the stars

Talking about the same, the producer of Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ana Martinez said, “Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show and he cooks and helps community kids with his philanthropic work. He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.” Well, we agree, Ana!

Snoop Dogg has had a huge contribution in the G-funk hip-hop genre, having hits like Gin and Juice, Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang, “Drop It Like It’s Hot, Sensual Seduction, and much more, to his name.

Congratulations, Snoop Dogg!