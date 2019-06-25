In Com Staff June 25 2019, 4.03 pm June 25 2019, 4.03 pm

Michael Jackson's family were so concerned about his body after his death that they decided to have his coffin entombed in concrete. It is ten years since the death of Jackson, who was at the time labeled the 'King of Pop'. His reputation has been tarnished somewhat by allegations of child abuse, many of which were included in the Leaving Neverland documentary.

After his death, there was an outpouring of grief and Jackson's family went to great lengths to ensure his body was preserved. Jackson was buried in full stage costume, along with items from his life in music including his iconic white gloves. He was going to be laid-to-rest in a gold coffin and his family was so concerned about grave robbers and looters, they made the decision to encase the coffin in concrete before he was buried.

Jackson’s brother Marlon revealed that the children -Prince Michael, 12, Paris, 11, and Blanket, seven at the time of the funeral – wrote “Daddy we love you, we miss you” on notes which were placed in his coffin. Marlon said that Jackson's casket cost £18,000 and the singer was fitted with a special wig to give him flowing shoulder-length hair.

And a make-up artist painted his face to ensure he is buried as if he was taking to the stage for his last bow. CCTV cameras linked to sensors were then installed, which will activate an alarm to warn security guards of any would-be trespassers at the grave.