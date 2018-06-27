Rebel Wilson ordered to repay $4.1 million to Bauer Media. Know why!

Rebel Wilson will need to pay back A$4.1 million (£2.2 million) after her landmark defamation case was appealed. The magazine publisher Bauer Media was sued by the actress for defaming her after they posted a series of articles claiming she’d lied about her name, age and upbringing in Sydney. In September 2017, the magazine was fined and was asked to pay the Hollywood actress A$4.6million (£2.5million).

Wilson confirmed the money would be going to charity. However, on June 13, Bauer Media’s appeal claiming that the payout was excessive and the figure was slashed to just A$600,000. The Australian Court of Appeal ordered the Hollywood actress to repay Bauer Media $4,183,071.45 (AUD).

Additionally, I’m away on location in Europe filming right now. The Court of Appeal in Australia will be handing down their decision in the morning re my defamation case against @bauermedia . As I’ve said before, I have already WON the case and this is UNCHALLENGED! — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) June 13, 2018

The star did not oppose the Australian Court’s decision, but argued that the interest should be charged at the prevailing Reserve Bank cash rate of 1.5 per cent, rather than the two percent sought by Bauer. The appeal court disagreed and ordered interest be paid at the higher rate.

Looks like Rebel’s rebellious streak did not yield fruits this time.