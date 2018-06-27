home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Rebel Wilson ordered to repay $4.1 million to Bauer Media. Know why!

First published: June 27, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Updated: June 27, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Rebel Wilson will need to pay back A$4.1 million (£2.2 million) after her landmark defamation case was appealed. The magazine publisher Bauer Media was sued by the actress for defaming her after they posted a series of articles claiming she’d lied about her name, age and upbringing in Sydney. In September 2017, the magazine was fined and was asked to pay the Hollywood actress A$4.6million (£2.5million).

Wilson confirmed the money would be going to charity. However, on June 13, Bauer Media’s appeal claiming that the payout was excessive and the figure was slashed to just A$600,000. The Australian Court of Appeal ordered the Hollywood actress to repay Bauer Media $4,183,071.45 (AUD).

 

The star did not oppose the Australian Court’s decision, but argued that the interest should be charged at the prevailing Reserve Bank cash rate of 1.5 per cent, rather than the two percent sought by Bauer. The appeal court disagreed and ordered interest be paid at the higher rate.

Looks like Rebel’s rebellious streak did not yield fruits this time.

