Antara Kashyap July 09 2019, 6.10 pm July 09 2019, 6.10 pm

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who was last seen in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has bagged another huge project. The actor will join Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for Red Notice, a thriller which will be distributed by Netflix. The film is based on an around the world chase for an infamous art thief. The film's rights have been bought over by Netflix after an intense bidding battle that included Universal Pictures, Legendary, Warner Bros, Paramount, and Sony.

The film will be Netflix's biggest commitment ever to a feature film. Dwayne Johnson will be paid a whopping sum of $20 million. Now that Netflix has roped in Ryan Reynolds, the film will definitely be the costliest Netflix film. The film's director Rawson Marshall Thurber whose last two films Central Intelligence and Skyscraper featured Johnson will be also reportedly paid an eight-figure sum. The news was confirmed by Dwayne Johnson, who also reportedly moved his schedule to make time for the movie, via a tweet.

Check out the Tweet below:

This is big & exciting. In our ever changing landscape with how movies are made, distributed and consumed by audiences, the goal was to create a true global event movie watched & enjoyed by the world - at the exact same time. @netflix @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/C6tzNdcBoN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2019