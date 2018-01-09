Red sparrow trailer is nail-biting!

It is finally here, the trailer for the new Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Red Sparrow. The spy-action-thriller film directed by Francis Lawrence is based on the novel of the same name, written by Jason Matthews. If the trailer is anything to go by, then the movie seems something will keep you gripped to the edge of your seats.

Oscar-winner Lawrence plays Dominika Egorova a ballerina who is confronted by a choice to either die or become a spy, a sparrow. She is sent to ‘sparrow school’- a secret intelligence service that trains young adults to use their bodies and minds as weapons for psychological manipulation.

During the grueling training, Dominika is asked to give up her former self. “When we finish with you, the person you were will no longer exist,” she is told. Through the trailer it is touted that in the game of deception, Dominika will be the master.

Upon completion of the training, Dominika is given an assignment to kill an American CIA agent (Joel Edgerton) who is the last known contact with a traitor in the Russian government. The American agent tries to convince her to make those behind the sparrow service pay. What follows is a frenzy where Dominika becoming a threat to the sparrows and Edgerton's character believing there’s more to her than anyone truly knows.

The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence, who had also helmed the Hunger Games films. The other cast members of Red Sparrow are Jeremy Irons, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Matthias Schoenaerts.

The film is set to release on March 2 in the United States.