Reese Witherspoon to enter the television space!

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is all set to enter the television space. Along with her production company Hello Sunshine, she is entering the VOD space.

Her company is collaborating with AT&T's DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-Verse with a Hello Sunshine subscription channel. Witherspoon’s first unscripted series, Shine On With Reese will launch on July 17 that will be followed by decluttering docu-series Master The Mess on September 4.

Shine On With Reese will focus on the stories of independent women and their success stories. “I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for. I am so excited for the world to experience the stories from our partnership with AT&T, which are set to be equal parts entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real,” Witherspoon said.

Apart from the two unscripted series, the platform will offer original short form content and select library film titles. The show will feature Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Pink, America Ferrera, Kacey Musgraves, to name a few.

Hello Sunshine & AT&T are also teaming with Dreaming Tree Foundation for a July 30-Aug. The immersive two-week program will host around 20 girls wherein they will get an opportunity to work with Witherspoon and industry experts to create content for the Hello Sunshine VOD platform.​