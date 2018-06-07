Reese Witherspoon to reprise the iconic Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3

A third part of the popular Legally Blonde series is in the offing and guess what? Reese Witherspoon, who featured in the first two parts is keen on reprising her role of the iconic Elle Woods. She is already in talks with MGM for the franchise’s third part.

Witherspoon played a lawyer in the 2001 and 2003 movies respectively and it’s after 15 long years that we’ll see her back in her ‘Elle’ment, if everything goes according to the plan. The second part had come to an end with Elle having her eyes on the White House.

Reports suggest that the original writer duo of Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith are back on board. Also, Witherspoon will not just act in this one, she will also be producing it along with Marc Platt.

Details around the plot of Legally Blonde 3 have been kept under wraps. It’ll be interesting to see Witherspoon back in the third part, but the lady is yet to comment on these reports.

Right now, she is filming for the second series of Big Little Lies with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley. She will also be seen in the television adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel Little Fires Everywhere and a morning TV show with Jennifer Aniston for Apple.