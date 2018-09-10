Reese Witherspoons her 'Whiskey in a Tea', the southern way; here's why

She's legally the queen of all our combined hearts who grew up watching her, in the 90s. But Reese Witherspoon is still hot and humbling, and is truly, whiskey in a teacup. Coincidentally, that is the name of her autobiography as well, which is to hit the stands on 18th September. And here is the Legally Blonde actress, just giving us some insight into the choice of name. Hint: It has its roots in her Southern upbringing, and has tinges of her grandmom Dorothea’s lessons.

Reese Witherspoon is a proud flag-bearer of the southern culture, and bears it with her wherever she goes. As mentioned in the blurb of her soon-to-release autobiography, "Reese’s southern heritage informs her whole life, and she loves sharing the joys of southern living with practically everyone she meets. She takes the South wherever she goes with bluegrass, big holiday parties, and plenty of Dorothea’s fried chicken. It’s reflected in how she entertains, decorates her home, and makes holidays special for her kids—not to mention how she talks, dances, and does her hair (in these pages, you will learn Reese’s fail-proof, only slightly insane hot-roller technique). Reese loves sharing Dorothea’s most delicious recipes as well as her favorite southern traditions, from midnight barn parties to backyard bridal showers, magical Christmas mornings to rollicking honky-tonks."

Well, now we can't wait for the spicy whiskey in the teacup to unfold soon. Wonder what more delights the pages of Reese's story would bring along.