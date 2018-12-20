Remember Home Alone? That kid is now grown up and not alone

1990 release Home Alone is undoubtedly one of the best Christmas movies there is. Every 80s and 90s kid will remember both the thrill and nightmare this movie gave them. The fear of being left alone in the house and the joy of a few adventurous days without the parents. Macaulay Culkin played the role of kid Kevin perfectly, making us all want to be like him. But well, Culkin is all grown up now and he isn't alone in the house anymore.

If you're wondering what we're talking about, we can explain. Google has just released an advertisement featuring the adult Kevin, once again played by Macaulay Culkin. The ad has an interesting twist to the film and what will happen if he was left home alone now. Guess what, it's 2018 and he would not be alone in the house this time around because he now has Google Assistant. Well, how the times have changed. It is clearly one of the most creative ads we've seen in recent times and of course, it takes us on a nostalgic ride. Kevin does the same things he did in the movie 28 years ago but with some help from technology.

He's got his tech friends to hang out with him, his shopping list sorted and his laundry reminder taken care of. But the best few seconds of the ad is when this new friend is even able to fend off those two dreaded burglars. If only he had this help back then. Better late than never.

After watching this, we know what we will be doing as soon as we head home. Turning this holiday classic on and sipping on some hot chocolate. Merry Christmas!