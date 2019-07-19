Soheib Ahsan July 19 2019, 11.19 pm July 19 2019, 11.19 pm

The Russo Brothers became a more renowned name to film and comic buffs after 2014 when the duo entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They went on to direct the third and fourth Avengers films creating a major fanbase for themselves around the world. On July 19, on the occasion of Joe Russo's birthday, Marvel India took a moment to remember the time he visited us on his tour to promote Avengers: Endgame. The trip to India was one that Russo himself had been very eager for.

Check out Marvel India's tweet below:

We had a blast the last time you visited us and we want to see you again, soon! 🤩 Here's wishing our very own #JoeRusso, a very happy birthday! 🎂#RussoBrothers pic.twitter.com/gVHgauxfwC — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) July 19, 2019

Joe Russo visited India in April 2019 to promote Endgame. One of the highlights of his trip was when he was served a huge Indian thali with the dishes presented in the shape of a capital A referencing to the Avengers logo. Before his arrival, he had expressed his excitement saying, "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon."

On his press tour for Endgame, Russo had picked India as the first stop stating that both the Russo brothers had been impressed by the response Infinity War received in India and were waiting since then to visit India which they claimed they had heard a lot about beforehand as well.