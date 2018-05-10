Revealed: Why was Hulk not coming out in Avengers: Infinity War?

Avengers: Infinity War hit the theatres, won us over and made us want to fast forward to May 2019 to see the next film. We’re assuming you’ve already seen the film if you haven’t then heads up, major spoilers up ahead. You’ve been warned.

One of the most talked about elements about Infinity War is Banner’s affliction. When Hulk made his appearance at the start of the film, he threw in a few punches at Thanos but the purple monster quickly gained his ground and took Hulk to the cleaners. And that was without even using the Infinity Gauntlet.

After being teleported to Earth by Heimidal, Hulk seemed to disobey Banner. No matter what he tried, Banner could not get his green buddy to come out.

In a podcast, Joseph Russo said, “I think people have interpreted it as Hulk’s scared. I mean, certainly, that’s not a… I don’t know that the Hulk is ever... he’s had his ass kicked before, and he loves a good fight. But I think that it’s really reflective of the journey from Ragnarok.”

The duo added that Hulk and Banner are always in conflict with each other over control. “And I think that if the Hulk were to say why it’d be Banner only wants Hulk for fighting. I think he’s had enough of saving Banner’s ass,” said Joe.

Walt Disney Co-Chief Executive Bob Iger told analysts that the next Avengers film which is set for a May 2019 release will have a ‘significant conclusion.’ Details of the film are currently unknown. Disney already has another Marvel film coming up titled Ant-Man and the Wasp in July 2018 and Captain Marvel in March 2019.