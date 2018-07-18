Richard Harrison from Pawn Stars cuts son Christopher out of his will

The 'old man' from Pawn Stars took his last breath on June 25. As documents obtained, The Blast now claims he has excluded Christopher, one of his three sons, from his final will. Harrison succumbed to Parkinson's disease at the age of 77.

“I would like to express my love and affection for Christopher Keith Harrison,” the will obtained by The Blast reads, “however, for purposes of this Will, I have intentionally and with full knowledge failed to provide for him and his issue," the will reportedly read.

Harrison's wife and sons JoAnne Rhue and sons Joseph and Rick remain beneficiaries. His earlier will mentioned all three children as beneficiaries, but in 2017, he amended it.

Rick, who also starred in Pawn Stars alongside his dad, released a statement after his father's demise.

“He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Rick wrote on Instagram. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him," he writes.

Rest in peace, old man!