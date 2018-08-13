Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef flaunt their hot bods while chilling in Italy!

We’ve seen a lot of straight couples soaking in the sun and enjoying a day out at the beach. But this time, the open and proud gay couple Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef having a whale of a time at a beach surely made us jealous. The handsome AF duo were in an Italian seaside resort called Porto Cervo on Saturday and Ricky’s Instagram account is full of romantic pictures from their vacay.

The two men enjoyed a sunny day out by relaxing on a yacht, eating, swimming and of course showing off their sexy bodies. Here’s an alluring looking Ricky for you.

Suns out Tongues out 👅 A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

While Ricky looked ultra-appealing in a speedo of sorts before changing into a pair of blue trunks, his darling hubby on the other hand, opted for stripe themed shorts along with a lemon shirt unbuttoned.

Just a look at their pictures and videos and you’ll be amazed. While none of the photos show them indulging in PDA, but then who cares, as the love between the two is quite visible on their faces. Ricky’s look is looking a total stud, while Jwan surely is a goofball. We are so mesmerized. These two really are an inspiration for many gay couples out there.