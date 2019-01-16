Rihanna files lawsuit against father Ronald Fenty, claims he misused her beauty brand's name

Singer Rihanna, who has earlier said she has a difficult relationship with her father Ronald Fenty, sued him for exploiting her name to further his entertainment business. The singer filed a lawsuit in a US Federal Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday claiming that Fenty and his business partner have falsely suggested that she is connected to their company, Fenty Entertainment. Rihanna, whose beauty brand goes by the name Fenty, asked the court to stop her father from using the Fenty name for his business.

The Umbrella singer further claimed that her father and his business partner Moses Perkins did not stop even after her sending many ‘cease and desist’ letters. She was therefore forced to file the lawsuit. USA Today reports that the lawsuit says, "Defendants continue to this date to use their misrepresentations for their commercial advantage and to mislead the public. This fraudulent conduct harms not only plaintiffs but the public at large and requires judicial intervention." It adds that a press release posted on the company’s website announced the launch of the firm ‘with Rihanna’, despite the fact that she was not involved.

In another instance, Fenty Entertainment took bookings from a third party for Rihanna to perform at 15 shows in Latin America for $15 million, without her authorization.

"Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not presently, nor has he ever, had the authority to act on Rihanna's behalf or had the right to use her Fenty mark, to exploit the goodwill of her Fenty brands or to solicit business on her behalf", adds the lawsuit.

Rihanna previously revealed about her tumultuous relationship with her dad, claiming that she witnessed him abusing her mother when she was a kid. She also stated that her mom had to even ‘suffer a broken nose’ in the hands of her father.