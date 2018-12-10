Rihanna hired a lookalike only to experiment with eyebrow styles!

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 4.40 pm April 09 2019, 4.40 pm

The fact that Rihanna can go up to any extent to get that perfect look is not a secret. C’mon, she’s RIHANNA after all! We don’t adore this bad girl only her for her chart-topping music but also for the way, she carries herself and let’s credit her extraordinary fashion-sense. Also, we are well aware of the fact that pop-sensation, Rihanna owns her make-up line called ‘Fenty Beauty’, that specialises in producing make-up products for dusky and dark skinned women. But, have you all ever wondered of hiring a person only to experiment on looks? Umm, RiRi did that. Famous celebrity makeup artist, Damone Roberts, in an interview to Entertainment disclosed how Rihanna has a habit of trying new makeup styles on her look-alikes.

According to Damone, “This year we first met for the Met Gala and she wanted to lighten her eyebrows...she has a lookalike model come by your space and you try out different looks on the eyebrows on the model and you send pictures to Rihanna and she decides whether she wants to do it or not! So literally a lookalike model, we trialled and tried and everything else until we got them perfect and we sent Rihanna the pictures." Now that’s something that we can only dream of.

Okay, so Rihanna hired a look-alike because she didn’t want to/have to go into the appointment herself… Just Rihanna/Queen things, Guys! Well, RiRi has time and again, experimented with her looks, so this really doesn’t come as a surprise.