Artists and celebrities often have fans trying to match their appearance to their stars. That may be flattering but it does not match the shock and excitement celebrities feel when they come across people, who naturally resemble them. The iconic Rihanna got her latest shock when she came across a picture of a young doppelganger of herself. The resemblance shocked her so much that she claimed to have almost dropped her phone. As a response to the same, fans teased her saying that the doppelganger was Rihanna's daughter, who had been hidden from the rest of the world. The two look so similar though!
Although Rihanna has not released any songs or albums in over more than a year, she has been busy with other things. She is currently working on an album which is expected to release later this year. Fans are still waiting for details on the album. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Hiro Murai's musical film titled Guava Island. The film was based on a story by Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino who also produced the film.
In 2018, she was seen playing one of the leads in Gary Ross' Ocean's 8. The film was confirmed to be a continuation and spinoff of Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy. It featured an all-female star cast, which included Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling among others. On the personal front, Rihanna is currently dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. In an interview with the Interview magazine for Ocean's 8 Rihanna stated she was in love when asked. When further asked about any marriage plans, Rihanna said, "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?" Later she was also asked whether she wanted to be a mother and Rihanna stated she wanted that more than anything else in life.Read More