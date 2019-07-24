Soheib Ahsan July 24 2019, 7.28 pm July 24 2019, 7.28 pm

Artists and celebrities often have fans trying to match their appearance to their stars. That may be flattering but it does not match the shock and excitement celebrities feel when they come across people, who naturally resemble them. The iconic Rihanna got her latest shock when she came across a picture of a young doppelganger of herself. The resemblance shocked her so much that she claimed to have almost dropped her phone. As a response to the same, fans teased her saying that the doppelganger was Rihanna's daughter, who had been hidden from the rest of the world. The two look so similar though!

Check out Rihanna's Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram almost drop my phone. how? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

Although Rihanna has not released any songs or albums in over more than a year, she has been busy with other things. She is currently working on an album which is expected to release later this year. Fans are still waiting for details on the album. Meanwhile, she was last seen in Hiro Murai's musical film titled Guava Island. The film was based on a story by Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino who also produced the film.