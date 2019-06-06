Antara Kashyap June 06 2019, 3.56 pm June 06 2019, 3.56 pm

Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty is a nine-time Grammy and twelve-time Billboard Music Award winner. Now Rihanna can put another jewel to her crown after she is officially crowned the world's richest female musician. According to Forbes' annual list for America's Richest Self-Made Women for 2019, Rihanna tops with a whopping net worth of $600 million! The Barbadian singer not only makes chart-busters but is also the parent of a makeup, lingerie and a fashion line. It is in fact, the singer's partnership with the luxury good brand LVMH, that contributed to this huge monetary success.

In 2017, Rihanna in partnership with LVMH launched her makeup line called Fenty Beauty which debuted with 40 shades of foundation suitable for every skin tone. That was the first time a beauty brand had made such a strong statement about inclusivity. She then went on to create her lingerie line called SavageXFenty, which again created a lot of buzz for making lingerie suitable to all skin colours and sizes. Her big achievement, however, was her clothing brand Fenty that she launched on May 22nd, 2019. Rihanna became the first black woman to launch an oiginal brand with LVMH. Rihanna's cosmetic business is a $2 billion business, out of which Rihanna made $570 million in just 15 months. Shockingly, the Fenty Beauty brand was such a success, that in its first month it maid $72 million on online publicity alone! On top of that Rihanna was also named the creative director of Puma for their collaborative line Fenty X Puma. Rihanna also appeared on the silver screen with movies like Valerian, Ocean's 8 and the very recent Guava Island which must have come with a very impressive salary.

Rihanna in the race to become the richest female artist beat some legends of the music industry. 'Princess of Pop' Madonna came at a close second, with estates estimated at $570 million. At third place is 'My Heart Will Go On' singer Celine Dion, whose net worth is $450 million. Beyonce at $400 million and Taylor Swift at $360 million make the top 5 richest female artists of the world.