Rihanna is that one name which has taken the world on a fairytale ride. The lady excels in just about everything. Rihanna is a well-known singer in the Hollywood music industry, but the talented lady stays in buzz for several other things. Rihanna’s hard work has made her the richest female musician in the world. According to Forbes, the lady’s super successful makeup brand Fenty Beauty has garnered her the highest position. But how much do we know about Rihanna’s personal life?

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, When Rihanna’s co-star (Ocean 8) Sarah asked her if she was in love, Riri replied, "Of course I am." Rihanna is dating a Saudi businessman – Hassan Jameel. Upon further probing on the marriage topic, the singer said, "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?" And on further asking if she wants to be a mother, Rihanna happily said, "More than anything in life." Awww, isn’t it sweet?